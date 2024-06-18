Rainier Scholars – Tacoma to Open New Space – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rainier Scholars – Tacoma.

TACOMA, WA – Three years after expanding to Tacoma, Rainier Scholars is opening a brand-new Scholar & Family Education Hub on the city’s west side.

The public is invited to the grand opening celebration on June 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Guests can tour the new facility, enjoy free pizza, meet staff members, and talk with students and families about their experience with Rainier Scholars – Tacoma.

Rainier Scholars – Tacoma helps increase college access for underrepresented students and builds on a commitment to serve more Multigenerational African American students in the region. Students are recruited in the 4th grade and start the program in the summer before 5th grade. They complete about 1,000 hours of additional coursework outside of their school year before 9th grade.

The program provides parent/guardian empowerment workshops, mental health support, and leadership, career, and college counseling. The intentional programming and curriculum integrate cultural identity and resiliency for students of color.

Rainier Scholars – Tacoma serves about 120 students in three cohorts. The next cohort of 45 students begins in July 2025. The program has been housed inside First Creek Middle School since 2021.

“We’re so thankful for our First Creek space, but we outgrew it pretty quickly and it’s really only set up for staff workspaces,” said Jennifer Ward, Rainier Scholars – Tacoma Associate Executive Director. “In our new space, we host a homework center, counseling sessions, workshops, and family meetings, and students can even drop in for a place to hang out or study.”

Rainier Scholars – Tacoma offers monthly open houses for interested students and families. The next open houses will be on July 16 and August 20 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit RainierScholars.org or call 253-219-5850.

Rainier Scholars – Tacoma

1614 S. Mildred Street, Suite C

Tacoma, WA