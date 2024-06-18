Police Chief Douglas Newman Leaving DuPont – The Suburban Times

DUPONT, WA – After five and a half years as the Chief of Police for the City of DuPont, Douglas Newman has submitted his resignation to Mayor Ron Frederick and City Administrator Keith Campbell. His resignation comes upon Newman being selected as the newest Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Fife, WA.

“Chief Newman has done an incredible job. He led our police department through a global pandemic and a national policing crisis. His accomplishments are too many to list, but most notably he transformed our police department into a modern, functional and valuable law enforcement agency that is now a respected regional public safety partner. This city couldn’t have asked for a better police chief,” said Mayor Frederick.

Newman oversaw a complete overhaul of the DuPont Police Department. During his time as Chief, the department filled long-vacant positions, instituted values-based employee standards and accountability measures including the implementation of the first department-wide body worn camera program in the county, created leadership development training for emerging leaders, established special operations positions allowing the DuPont Police to join the Pierce County Metro Cities SWAT Team, developed cooperative school safety programs with the Steilacoom School District, and initiated numerous crime prevention and community programs. For his efforts, the DuPont Police Department was awarded grants from both the Nisqually Indian Tribe and the U.S. Department of Justice for increased staffing and new equipment for the first time in the agency’s history.

A native of Tucson, Arizona, Newman started his civilian law enforcement career in Southern Arizona over 28 years ago. Prior to being named DuPont’s Police Chief in January 2019, he served as a Commander with the Port of Seattle Police Department. Calling DuPont Police Officers “some of the best in the state,” Newman credits his staff, city leaders and the community for the department’s success. Newman, who is a combat veteran and retired Navy Officer, stated that he is most proud of establishing partnerships between the police department and military stakeholders at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, working with them to implement military outreach and veteran-crisis support initiatives. “It has been the honor of my career to be able to combine two of the most important areas for me personally: serving and leading police officers and supporting a military community of warfighters and their families.”

“Chief Newman will very much be missed, but through his strategic leadership he has prepared our police department for a seamless leadership transition,” said City Administrator Keith Campbell. Deputy Chief Bryan Moore will assume the role of interim Chief of Police upon Newman’s departure. A 25-year police veteran, Moore was a lieutenant and the Executive Officer of the Newport Beach (CA) Police Department prior to Newman selecting him as DuPont’s Deputy Chief in March 2023. “As hard as it is to leave DuPont, I know the department will be in excellent hands with Bryan [Moore] at the helm. We will see great things happen under his exceptional leadership. There is no question that Chief Moore represents the future of the DuPont Police Department, and their future is a bright one,” Newman said.

Newman leaves the DuPont Police Department’s 17 full-time employees for the Fife Police Department, with a staff of approximately 50 members. Both cities are located within Pierce County, 20 miles apart from one another. Newman’s last official day with the City of DuPont will be June 30, 2024.