Concerts in the Orchard – The Suburban Times

Beginning July 18 and continuing Thursday nights through Aug. 15, Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts (CORE) will be hosting its popular Concerts in the Orchard series. Bring a picnic dinner and picnic blanket (or camp chairs) and enjoy free live music amid the beauty of the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Drive W.). Please note that alcohol is not allowed in City parks.

This year’s featured artists will be:

July 18 : Octopus Ballet (folk and Americana)

: Octopus Ballet (folk and Americana) July 25 : Anjali Silva and Sabor (Brazilian and Latin)

: Anjali Silva and Sabor (Brazilian and Latin) Aug. 1 : Billy Spaulding and the Soulful 88s (blues)

: Billy Spaulding and the Soulful 88s (blues) Aug. 8 : Budapest West (rock and world music)

: Budapest West (rock and world music) Aug. 15: Bigfoot Brass (brass band jazz)

The music begins at 6:30 p.m.