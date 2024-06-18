AANHPI Meet and Greet at APCC on 6-28-24 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Suzanne Pak.
You are invited to participate in a Meet & Greet event with Pierce County elected officials, for the Asian American Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community. This is hosted by Asia Pacific Cultural Center and Asian Pacific Islander Coalition/ APIC Pierce. Please register here by 6/26: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7882516/AANHPI-Meet-and-Greet-6-28-at-APCC
AANHPI Meet & Greet with Elected Officials
Friday June 28th 3pm – 5pm
Portland Avenue Community Center. 3513 East Portland Ave, Tacoma 98404 (temporary APCC location)
Sincerely,
Faaluaina (Lua) Pritchard
Honorable Art Wang
Councilmember Joe Bushnell
Gregory Tanbara
Suzanne Pak
