4th of July Pancake Breakfast in DuPont – The Suburban Times

4th of July Pancake Breakfast in DuPont

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

DuPont Historical Society’s 4th of July Pancake Breakfast fundraiser, part of the City of DuPont & Northwest Landing celebration, will be held in Clocktower Park, DuPont WA. All proceeds will benefit the DuPont Historical Museum, events, and programs.

Open to the public
Breakfast served from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday 7/4/2024
$9.00 for adults, $6.00 for kids 4 to 11, or immediate family for $35.00
Pay by cash, check, or credit card
Clock Tower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd, DuPont WA. Parking on side streets.

For more information, please email duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com

More info about the City of DuPont & Northwest Landing’s 2024 4th of July Hometown Celebration can be found at: https://www.dupontwa.gov/718/4th-of-July-Hometown-Celebration

