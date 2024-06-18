2024 Free Summer Lunch Program Offered – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — To keep our students healthy and fuel their bright minds this summer, Clover Park School District provides free meals to all children 18 years of age and younger.

Meals will be available at summer school locations during specified times, Monday through Friday, from June 24 to July 19 and at some secondary schools Aug. 5 and 6. Students do not need to be enrolled in summer school to receive summer meals.

June 24 – July 19

Elementary Schools

Beachwood 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Evergreen 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Four Heroes 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Lakeview 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Middle Schools

Thomas 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

High Schools

Harrison Prep 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Lakes 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

June 24-Aug. 15 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only)

Secondary School

Gravelly Lake Academy 9-11 a.m.



In observation of the Fourth of July, there will be no meal service July 4 and 5.

Aug. 5-6

Secondary Schools

Harrison Prep 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Hudtloff 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Lakes 11:30 a.m. – noon

Thomas noon – 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis and must be eaten at the school.

For more information, please contact the student nutrition department at 253-583-5490 or by email at alnelson@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.