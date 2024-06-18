 2024 Free Summer Lunch Program Offered – The Suburban Times

2024 Free Summer Lunch Program Offered

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — To keep our students healthy and fuel their bright minds this summer, Clover Park School District provides free meals to all children 18 years of age and younger. 

Meals will be available at summer school locations during specified times, Monday through Friday, from June 24 to July 19 and at some secondary schools Aug. 5 and 6. Students do not need to be enrolled in summer school to receive summer meals.  

June 24 – July 19

Elementary Schools  

  • Beachwood   10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 
  • Evergreen   10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 
  • Four Heroes   10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 
  • Lakeview    10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 

Middle Schools  

  • Thomas   12:15 – 12:45 p.m. 

High Schools

  • Harrison Prep   11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. 
  • Lakes    12:15 – 12:45 p.m. 

June 24-Aug. 15 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only)

Secondary School 

  • Gravelly Lake Academy   9-11 a.m.

In observation of the Fourth of July, there will be no meal service July 4 and 5. 

Aug. 5-6

Secondary Schools 

  • Harrison Prep   12:15 – 12:45 p.m. 
  • Hudtloff   12:15 – 12:45 p.m. 
  • Lakes   11:30 a.m. – noon 
  • Thomas    noon – 12:30 p.m. 

Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis and must be eaten at the school.

For more information, please contact the student nutrition department at 253-583-5490 or by email at alnelson@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.

