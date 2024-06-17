Largest Juneteenth festival in Washington state coming to Stewart Heights Park – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA: The biggest Juneteenth celebration in Washington state is happening at a Tacoma park, connecting South Sounders through a community-led festival featuring live music, food vendors, a career fair and a play zone for kids.

This is the second year “Juneteenth: A Road to Economic Freedom” was organized by WayOut Kids at Stewart Heights Park. Last year, more than 8,000 people attended.

“This is such a huge success because the community gathers together in selflessness, coming together to celebrate and support one another with an understanding that we are better together,” said Jerome “JD” Davis, event organizer and CEO of WayOut Kids.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the date on which the last enslaved people in the United States were officially freed, a full two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

Although they were freed from slavery, Davis pointed out, Black Americans continued to face systematic challenges like poverty, education gap, disproportionate incarceration and health disparities.

“They were freed from slavery and then put into poverty. That isn’t freedom,” Davis said. “This event is around true freedom, which I believe is economic freedom.”

The festival will honor, celebrate and show respect for Black history, tradition and culture. It is also meant to offer support and resources for the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) community to improve financial stability.

Two headliners will perform – R&B girl group 702 and gospel singer Crystal Aikin – along with eight local creative artists. There will be speakers reflecting on the day, including Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland and Sen. T’wina Nobles, more than 100 vendors and food trucks, interactive children’s play zone with bouncy houses and games, and more than 50 vendors from trade associations, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and finance.

Organizers will also continue crowning Tacoma’s Miss Juneteenth during a pageant for girls in grades 9-12, a new tradition founded during the 2023 celebration at Stewart Heights.

The festival is hosted by Metro Parks Tacoma and produced by partner WayOut Kids, with support from Washington Federation of State Employees, Amazon, MultiCare, Black Future Co-Op Fund, Umpqua Bank and others.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 19, 2024

WHERE: Stewart Heights Park, 5715 Reginald Gutierrez Ln., Tacoma, WA

COST: Free

LEARN MORE: JuneteethWA (juneteenthwa.com)