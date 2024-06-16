 Tacoma Charter Review presentations, discussions, Q&A – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Charter Review presentations, discussions, Q&A

Submitted by Donna Thompson.

The Conversation 253 is hosting a presentation about key aspects of the Tacoma Charter Review, followed by a panel discussion with Q&A.

The event will be held Sunday, June 23 (1-3 pm) at Evergreen Tacoma, 1210 6th Ave.

Hear from former Charter Review Committee members and guest panelists: Latasha Palmer, Rebecca Stith, and Nicholas Carr.

This is your opportunity to share what’s important to you, learn more about the Charter, and how you can take action to have your voices heard.

