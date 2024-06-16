Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) Expands Services to Military and Veteran Families Around the U.S. – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH. – Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), the San Diego-based nonprofit serving junior enlisted service members, Veterans, and their families experiencing financial crisis, has expanded its services to military families in other parts of the nation, and is available in Orange County and throughout Southern California, across Washington state, and beyond. The expansion is in response to the growing demand for financial support services from military service members and Veterans. In the last year, STEP has worked with an average of 85 client families per month through its Emergency Financial Assistance (EFA) Program and is determined to keep up with the increasing demand and meet the needs of this community by growing the organization’s capacity and geographic reach.

STEP is managing a record number of service applications partly due to an influx of troops being moved to the Western United States as part of the country’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. Those who relocate to the region are negatively impacted by the high cost of living, lack of housing availability, long commutes to their jobs on base, and childcare shortages. Frequent moves, deployments, and constant logistical changes make it harder for military spouses to maintain full-time employment than their civilian counterparts.

“Team STEP is experiencing our highest caseload in our 12-year history. We are welcoming an increasing number of junior enlisted military members and their families, and with that comes the need for increased staff and space to help more families and distribute more food donations and other necessities,” says STEP CEO and Co-Founder Tony Teravainen. “We must build capacity now to meet the increase in demand at our doorstep today and in the future.”

STEP’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program is a lifeline and a financial ‘reset’ for military and Veteran families

STEP’s flagship EFA Program helps military and Veteran families get back on their feet with financial counseling and education, emergency funds (paid directly to third party creditors), and access to a robust network of 140 community partners. Perhaps most importantly, the program provides coaching from social workers who are also certified personal financial counselors and have lived experience as either a military service member or a military spouse.

After service members and Veterans apply for the EFA Program, STEP social workers work one-on-one with client families to develop an actionable plan that leads to improved financial well-being. On completion of the EFA Program, 94 percent of client families achieve financial self-sufficiency and do not return to STEP for assistance.

“We’re immensely grateful for the service and sacrifice of our military service members and Veterans who stand for our nation’s freedom,” says STEP Vice President, Kathi Bradshaw, MSW, CPFC, CFSW. “From reclaiming their vehicles to providing much-needed essential items like clothes, food and diapers, we’re honored to give our military heroes and their families the support they need to relieve financial stress and stay focused on their mission.”

‘Stand and Salute’ military and Veteran heroes on Flag Day

On June 14, 2024, when many Americans display U.S. flags in celebration of Flag Day, STEP will host its annual “Stand and Salute a Hero” online fundraising event. Individuals can show support by sponsoring, donating, or becoming a fundraiser in the campaign to support military and Veteran heroes and their families throughout the United States with a focus on San Diego County, Orange County, and Washington State. STEP seeks to raise a total of $125,000 during this peer-to-peer fundraiser. The Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation has committed to a dollar-for-dollar match of all donations up to $50,000.

Funds raised will have an immediate impact on the client families served by STEP:

$250 buys one week of emergency food for a family of four

$350 pays for critically needed baby items for families with babies or those who are expecting

$1,500 halts a family car repossession

$2,400 prevents an eviction, keeping families housed

STEP’s Capacity Building Campaign propels expansion and enhanced financial support services for military families

Funds raised through STEP’s recently launched Capacity Building Campaign will help the organization hire more staff members to serve an additional 600 client families annually; increase the availability of emergency financial assistance funds for client families; purchase a larger facility to serve as STEP’s headquarters; and optimize the efficiency of STEP’s warehouse. This growth will benefit thousands of military families in need of financial support services across San Diego County, Orange County, Washington State, and beyond. By enhancing these and other operational capabilities, STEP can continue expanding services to more military families and ensure they receive timely, effective assistance regardless of where they are stationed.

STEP’s Capacity Building Campaign Steering Committee has now raised $4.2 million toward its $6.5 million goal. The Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation has also generously offered to match funds raised up to $1 million. Other supporters include the USS Midway Foundation and the David C. Copley Foundation.

For more information about STEP, the upcoming “Stand and Salute a Hero” online fundraising campaign, and how to support the organization’s long-term capacity and programming to aid local military service members, Veterans, and their families, visit TeamSTEPUSA.org.

ABOUT SUPPORT THE ENLISTED PROJECT (STEP)

Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) has just completed its 12th year serving young military and Veteran families facing financial crisis. As a nonprofit, community-funded agency, STEP has positively touched more than 290,000 military lives and boasts a 90% success rate at permanently changing financial behaviors over the 7,400 families served through its Emergency Financial Assistance (EFA) Program. The organization’s future 10-year strategy is to expand beyond Southern California and Washington State to serve more families across the United States.

Follow STEP on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and visit TeamSTEPUSA.org for more information on how to support and get involved with the organization.