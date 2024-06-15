 Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers MOST WANTED – The Suburban Times

Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers MOST WANTED

We need your help to catch these criminals. Crime Stoppers wants to spread the word to help solve these cases from the Tacoma and Pierce County Areas. Watch to see if you recognize any of these suspects.

Also watch some of the captures made thanks to the program. Including body camera footage of the arrest of the shooting suspect from Zips Cannabis on May 17.

Below are flyers for the featured cases. If you have any information on these cases please call your local police agency, you can go to the Pierce Co Sheriff’s App, or you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

P3 Tips app

Tpcrimestoppers.com

1-800-222-TIPS

Rape in Midland Area

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County (tpcrimestoppers.com)

Golden Given Hit & Run

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County (tpcrimestoppers.com)

