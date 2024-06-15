Summer Nights at the Pavilion kicks off Tuesday – The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s outdoor summer concert season kicks off Tuesday (June 18, 2024) with a Classic Rock performance from House Band of Lakewood.

Join us this season for a great concert lineup. Fan favorites like Chapter 5 and Wally & The Beavs are back, along with new bands showcasing a variety of musical genres.

Set up lawn chairs or throw down a blanket in the lawn at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park and enjoy an evening of good music, lots of energy and family fun.

The concerts run 6:30 to 8 p.m. Get there early to stop by the Lakewood Farmers Market and grab dinner from one of the food vendors before the show starts.

Concerts run every Tuesday from June 18 to Aug. 27* from 6:30-8 p.m. (*Note: There are no concerts July 16 and 23).

2024 Summer Nights at the Pavilion concert schedule