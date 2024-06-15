Local students among George Fox University’s Dean’s List, Graduates – The Suburban Times

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2024 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following students received recognition:

Anderson Island

Amelia Barrett, senior, nursing

DuPont

Grace Adam, sophomore, studio arts and arts administration

Lakewood

Albert Ehlers, senior, business administration

Andrew Ehlers, senior, financial services

Alex Mills, senior, computer science

University Place

Aaron Fukai, junior, business administration and financial services

Peter McKown, senior, business administration

Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its spring graduation ceremony in April of 2024.

Anderson Island

Amelia Barrett, bachelor of science in nursing

Lakewood

Miriam Durr, master of arts in clinical mental health counseling

University Place

Peter McKown, bachelor of arts in business administration

