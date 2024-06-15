Local students among George Fox University’s Dean’s List, Graduates – The Suburban Times

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2024 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
The following students received recognition:
Anderson Island
- Amelia Barrett, senior, nursing
DuPont
- Grace Adam, sophomore, studio arts and arts administration
Lakewood
- Albert Ehlers, senior, business administration
- Andrew Ehlers, senior, financial services
- Alex Mills, senior, computer science
University Place
- Aaron Fukai, junior, business administration and financial services
- Peter McKown, senior, business administration
Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its spring graduation ceremony in April of 2024.
Anderson Island
- Amelia Barrett, bachelor of science in nursing
Lakewood
- Miriam Durr, master of arts in clinical mental health counseling
University Place
- Peter McKown, bachelor of arts in business administration
George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University” and ranked as the top Christian college in Oregon by The Wall Street Journal. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 14 masters and doctoral degrees.
For more information, contact Sean Patterson, University Editor/Media Relations Coordinator, at 503-554-2127 or spatterson@georgefox.edu
Leave a Reply