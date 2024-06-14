Summer Shines Bright with Activities at Tacoma Art Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

It’s easy to make art part of your summer plans with all the activities available at Tacoma Art Museum. Many programs are free to the community and invite you to experience dance, music, movies, crafts, and Native culture in relation to TAM exhibitions.

Have your calendar handy and explore the summer programs scheduled at TAM in downtown Tacoma:

TAM’s “what if” exhibition opens June 29 and includes “Happy Place,” by Cristina Martinez, 2024, oil and oil pastel on canvas, 24 x 30 inches, courtesy of the artist. Art scan by Bellevue Fine Art Reproduciton, LLC

• “what if,” an exhibition of The Current, An Artist Award – Opens June 29; Member party June 28

Explore the work of three Black artists who delve into the curiosity and imagination far beyond the stereotypes of Black art. what if is the second exhibition of The Current, An Artist Award. Artists Kristina Batiste, Le’Ecia Farmer, and Cristina Martinez present a variety of mediums, from ceramics and textiles to paintings and prints.

Perennial Pride at Tacoma Art Museum

Three consecutive Thursdays in July will recognize the city’s Pride Month with flower-themed activities. All are free and take place 5:30-7 p.m.

• Rooted in Pride: Flower-Making Workshop – July 11

Join us for a hands-on workshop where you can create flowers as symbols of beauty, growth, and resilience. This event offers a space for self-expression and solidarity, as we come together to craft vibrant blooms that represent the vitality of our community.

• In Full Bloom: The Perennial Pride Celebration – July 18

Come party with us for our main event featuring art vendors, live performances, and interactive installations. Explore a diverse array of artwork created by LGBTQIA artists, enjoy captivating performances that celebrate the community’s talents, and immerse yourself in an atmosphere of joy, inclusivity, and pride.

• Petal Power – July 25

Share your voice and talent during our open mic night. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or simply want to express yourself in a supportive environment, this is an opportunity to be seen, heard, and celebrated for who you are.

Free! Neighborhood Nights – Every Thursday

Visit TAM after hours with free admission every Thursday, 5-8 p.m. Neighborhood Nights offer special programs, artmaking in TAM Studio, entertainers, and exhibition viewing. TAM Cafe will be serving food until 6 p.m.

See TAM’s events calendar for details about the following Thursday night programs:

• Filament: Soft Power Film Series – August 1 and August 22

Deepen your experience of the Soft Power exhibition with the final events in this film series. Filament is a cinematic reflection on the themes of the textile-based artwork in Soft Power. Catch the exhibition before it closes September 1. The film series runs 6-8 p.m., and admission is free.

• Tacoma Sewing and Crafts Workshop – 1st and 3rd Thursdays each month

Choose patterns, discuss sewing processes and share your creations with other Sew Club Tacoma members. All sewing enthusiasts are welcome to the gatherings, 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the TAM Library on the second floor. More crafting opportunities: On the third Thursday, Remakery Tacoma hosts workshops designed to develop your mending and sewing skills. No registration required.

• Dance in the Museum – 2nd Thursday each month

Experience artworks on view through the expression of dance at these hour-long sessions. Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.) instructors lead this free class for all ages. Dress comfortably and get your body moving in the sessions that start at 6:30 p.m.

• Life Drawing at TAM – 2nd Thursday each month (next one is August 8)

Discover new skills in the monthly drawing class with a live model, offered 6-8 p.m. An instructor will guide the first hour, followed by one hour of free drawing. Materials are provided, and participants must be age 18+. Registration is $15 for TAM members, $30 for non-members.

Teen Open Studio is the 3rd Thursday each month, 5-7 p.m. at TAM. Bring your friends for a free creative session in painting, drawing and crafts.

• Teen Open Studio – 3rd Thursday each month

New techniques and mediums await young artists at the Teen Open Studio each month. Teens are invited to explore their creativity in painting, drawing, and crafts while connecting with peers and embracing the joy of self-expression. Sessions are 5-7 p.m. the third Thursday each month.

• Contemporaries – 4th Thursday each month

Meet other young professionals, collectors and philanthropists who love art! Contemporaries meets monthly from 6-8 p.m. for fun, food, drinks and networking opportunities. Admission is age 21+ and tickets are available on a sliding scale.

Yoga @ TAM – 1st Sunday each month

Start the week with wellness at Sunday morning yoga, 10:15 a.m. in TAM’s main event space. Alycia Patterson from Tuladhara Yoga will lead a mellow flow in the 60-minute yoga practice. After class, enjoy a mimosa included in the ticket price. Free admission for TAM members; $15 for non-members. Please register in advance.

IN THE SPIRIT Northwest Native Festival – August 10

Celebrate the region’s Native cultures at this annual festival. Activities include dance, music, artist vendors, artmaking and the annual Indigenous Fashion Show. In the Spirit takes place at TAM, the Washington State History Museum, and Museum of Glass. TAM admission will be free all day.

Tacoma Art Museum

1701 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma WA

Wednesday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., free admission 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Contact: 253-272-4258 / www.tacomaartmuseum.org

Admission:

$18 Adult, $15 Senior (65+), $15 Military (active duty or retired with ID), $10 (youth 6-18),

free for TAM members