Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. Texas RangersTo Post – The Suburban Times

Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this Sunday’s Mariners game. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The special service will be available Sunday, June 16, for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Texas Rangers.

From the south, the inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 10:11 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations and then arrive at King Street Station at 11:27 a.m.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the baseball game.

Soccer fans can also take advantage of the game trains for the 1 p.m. Seattle Reign FC versus Portland Thorns FC match at Lumen Field. Attendees should be mindful that return trains will depart based on the conclusion of the Mariners game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for the T Line, Link light rail, Sounder and ST Express routes. Rider alerts can inform you about service interruptions, special event service, holiday schedules and disruptions due to inclement weather. Sign up at soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/service-alerts.

The Link 1 Line runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Eastside passengers can take the Link 2 Line to connect with bus routes that serve the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses, and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: