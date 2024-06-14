Hilltop Artists heading to Bainbridge Island – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

We are so excited to announce that we’re popping up this June with our partners at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art! Hilltop Artists 30th Anniversary Pop-Up Exhibition promises to be not only a culmination of our important partnership with BIMA and the annual Treasure Trek, but will also serve as a showcase of works from across Hilltop Artists’ history. Featuring pieces from more than a dozen alumni and instructors, this exhibition celebrates the legacy of our program and the bright futures it promises.

Mark your calendars! The exhibition opens to the public on Friday, June 15th, 2024, and we will celebrate with an exhibition reception on June 22nd. Visit our website and the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art for more information.