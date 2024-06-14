Duck Daze Recap – The Suburban Times

Just when you think it can’t get any bigger or better, Duck Daze 2024 set an attendance record and wowed the crowd with a great parade and hours of post-parade fun in Market Square. The festivities included the new South Sound Makers Market featuring unique products from 40 regional vendors, a slithering reptile exhibit, live music from Joel Gibson Jr., food trucks and much, much more.

Take a minute to scroll through the pictures and relive the fun all over again. Stay tuned for more photos from the event on our City’s Facebook page!