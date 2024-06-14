Applications Open Now for Human and Social Service Provider Contracts, Funding – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department invites human and social service agencies and organizations throughout the South Sound to apply for contract funding for the 2025-2026 funding cycle. The online application portal is open now until 11 AM on July 2.

The City encourages a wide variety of groups to apply for 2025-2026 service contracts, including agencies and organizations that support youth, seniors, people experiencing homelessness, and much more. There are eight service categories that the City is prioritizing for the 2025-2026 funding cycle:

Housing Services and Interventions

Encampment Response

Domestic Violence Reduction and Prevention

Building Resilience Against Violence and Exploitation (BRAVE) (formerly Youth and Young Adult Violence Reduction and Youth Development)

Health and Health Care

Equitable Food Access

Complementary Services

Details on the Neighborhood and Community Services 2025-2026 Competitive Funding Process are available here. Full background information, application instructions and required information, and submittal options and links, are available in the full application packet. Interested applicants can sign up to receive alerts about updates or additions to the bid solicitation documents here.

Up to $8 million from various funding sources will be split between numerous service providers who are expected to successfully bid in this competitive application process. Organizations that are awarded 2025-2026 contracts must agree to certain reporting requirements, including the submission of monthly invoices along with regular reports, as well as participation in on-site monitoring to evaluate program operations and compliance, and other requirements.

Interested applicants are invited to attend a free virtual technical assistance workshop on June 20. This workshop will include information on the process timeline, how to apply for funding, required application information, an overview of the application evaluation and scoring process, and time set aside for questions and answers.

WHAT:



Neighborhood and Community Services 2025-2026 Competitive Funding Process Technical Assistance Workshop

WHEN:



June 20, 1 – 3 PM

WHERE:



Virtual Session on Zoom

(253) 215-8782

Meeting ID: 858 4058 6618 / Passcode: 015773

Community members with questions about the Neighborhood and Community Services 2025-2026 Competitive Funding Process can email Sara Bird at sbird@cityoftacoma.org before 3 PM on June 18.