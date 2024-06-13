Tropical Reef Aquarium reopens Friday at Point Defiance Zoo – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash.—The Tropical Reef Aquarium at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium reopens this Friday, June 14. The aquarium, previously known as the South Pacific Aquarium, closed in 2021 for extensive restoration and repair of critical animal-care structures, habitats, and life support systems. The 15,000-square-foot aquarium is home to seven species of sharks, hundreds of vibrant fish, stingrays, and more.

“Guests will immediately notice more natural light flooding the entrance atrium, welcoming new artwork, brighter, more colorful coral reefs in the habitats, and of course plenty of new species of sharks and fish,” said Alan Varsik, director of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, a facility of Metro Parks Tacoma. “We are also excited for them to discover the new Tropical Shallows experience.”

The Tropical Shallows habitat welcomes people of all ages to touch invertebrates like bright blue tropical sea stars, sea cucumbers, urchins, shrimp, and more in a warm, shallow pool.

“We love watching our community connect to wildlife, and this experience offers guests a sensational hands-on, up-close marine animal experience,” said Varsik.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is the Northwest’s only combined zoo and aquarium. In addition to the Tropical Reef Aquarium, the Tacoma zoo has a Pacific Seas Aquarium with hammerhead sharks, green sea turtles, eagle rays, and the popular Tidal Touch Zone. The zoo is a leader in marine-focused conservation work, with staff and volunteers participating in various projects to protect marine species. From monitoring local kelp forests and rockfish populations in Puget Sound to participating in research that benefits hammerhead sharks in the coral reefs of Hawaii, staff are working to care for aquatic habitats.

The 29-acre Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is also home to more than 400 marine and land species, many of which are threatened and endangered, including walruses, polar bears, sea otters, Sumatran tigers, Malayan tapirs, and clouded leopards.

For more information, go to https://www.pdza.org/animals/tropical-reef-aquarium/.