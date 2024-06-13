Hearing: 2025-30 Transportation Improvement Plan – The Suburban Times

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 17, 2024, as part of its Regular Meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the adoption of the City’s 2025-2030 Transportation Improvement Plan.

The public is encouraged to participate and may provide written or verbal testimony. Written comments are accepted via email and should be sent to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephone/remote testimony. Directions to access the meeting will be available on the June 17, 2024 agenda.

For further information, please contact the Engineering Department at 253-460-2526.