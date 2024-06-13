Former Fresh Start Student Chelsea Talbert Named TCC 2024 Distinguished Alumnus – The Suburban Times

Photo courtesy of Chelsea Talbert.

Chelsea Talbert, a strategist and organizer in Tacoma, graduated from TCC in 2012 and transferred to the University of Hawaii, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2015.

A fourth-generation Tacoma resident, Talbert attended School of the Arts but found that traditional high school didn’t work for her. Instead, she enrolled in TCC’s Fresh Start program.

“When my high school principal signed the paperwork for me to drop out so I could attend TCC, he told me ‘you will never be anything more than a high school dropout.’ To look back on that moment and look at my life today as the 2024 Distinguished Alumnus, it means more than I could put into words,” Talbert said.

In the Fresh Start program, Talbert found an environment that equipped her with the autonomy, accountability, and confidence to be successful. She also found a math teacher who finally helped her to comprehend math.

“I still remember the first time it really clicked for me! I knew what to do! The real gift of that moment was the confidence it gave me. It’s something I carry with me into every room I walk into now.”

Since launching her career, Talbert has immersed herself in community and local government work. In 2017, after years of political organizing, Talbert became a union organizer for the UAW 5810, fighting against attacks on science while fighting for better working conditions for postdoctoral researchers. She worked on the antiracist transformation of the child welfare system as the Pierce County Partnership and Engagement Manager for Amara, an organization that supports child and families impacted by foster care. During her time assisting the Pierce County Councilmember Marty Campbell, Talbert organized the County’s first-ever dual-language Council meeting and worked to increase accessibility and reduce barriers to funding processes.

Talbert works in the Office of Strategy at City of Tacoma, managing high-profile initiatives including the Tacoma Equity Index and the Tacoma Anchor Network while developing the Community Safety Action Strategy and Tacoma’s 10-year strategic plan. In every role, Talbert seeks to center antiracism, equity, and the voice of community while building collective power to, together, confront complex challenges and achieve ambitious goals.

To anyone considering college, Talbert says:

“You are deciding what institution and pathways are going to help you grow into what you will give to the world. I can’t imagine a better place to grow than TCC.”