Chambers Creek Regional Trail Phase 2 Groundbreaking Ceremony – The Suburban Times

Chambers Creek Regional Trail Phase 2 Groundbreaking Ceremony

Submitted by Chambers Creek Foundation.

May 31, 2024 was the date of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail Phase 2. Dignitaries from University Place, Lakewood, and Pierce County officiated and members of the public including representatives from the Chambers Creek Foundation also attended. As part of this new phase trailheads, boardwalk, two small bridges, and one large Bridge will be put in. Excitement was in the air as that event kicked off a much-anticipated addition to the trail system in the canyon.

