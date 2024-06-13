Applications for District 4 City Council Position Due June 24 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Clerk’s Office is seeking applications for the District 4 City Council position, expiring on December 31, 2025. Applicants must be qualified electors registered or eligible to register to vote, Tacoma residents for at least two years prior to filing, and District 4 residents for at least one year prior to filing. A Council District map is available here.

The City Council is responsible for enacting legislation, developing policies, and making general governing decisions. Council duties include adopting and amending City laws, approving the budget, establishing City policies and standards, approving contracts and agreements, and representing the City.

The City Council meets every Tuesday at noon for study sessions, 5 PM for business meetings and, as needed, at 3 PM for Committee of the Whole meetings. Meetings are typically held in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual options to attend. Meeting access details are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com. Meetings can be viewed live by community members on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com and on Facebook LIVE at facebook.com/cityoftacoma.

The City of Tacoma is an Equal Opportunity Employer that values diversity and does not discriminate in hiring or employment based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, age, marital or veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis prohibited by federal, state, or local laws.

Application forms, cover letters, and résumés must be submitted by noon on June 24, 2024 via mail or hand delivery to the City Clerk’s Office (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St., 2nd Floor, Tacoma, WA 98402) or email to cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org.

Selected candidates will be interviewed in person on July 9, 2024, beginning at approximately 6 PM during the City Council business meeting. At the July 16, 2024 City Council business meeting, the City Council will appoint an individual whose first meetings are anticipated to begin on July 23, 2024.

Community members with questions about this process, or who wish to apply and require specific accommodations, may contact the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-5505, (800) 833-6388 (TTY or ASCII), (800) 833-6386 (VCO), or (877) 833-6341 (STS).

Effective January 1, 2024, Council Members receive an annual salary of $63,086.54.