APCC’s 27th Annual Polynesian LUAU Fundraiser. Tickets available. – The Suburban Times

Saturday, August 31, 2024 • 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
TICKETS: Please call 253-383-3900 or CLICK HERE to purchase online.
Aloha, Tacoma!
Asia Pacific Cultural Center is rolling out the grass mats and lighting the tiki torches for the 27th Annual Polynesian Luau! Mark your calendars because this year’s luau is set to be the most vibrant celebration yet. From dazzling performances to mouth-watering island cuisine, it’s a party you won’t want to miss!
Why This Luau is Special
The Polynesian Luau is APCC’s biggest and only fundraiser of the year, making it a crucial event for sustaining beloved community programs like the PLOT Youth Program, Cultural Program, Mental Health Program, Business Community Engagement Services, and Outreach Programs. It’s a heartwarming reunion where the community comes together to celebrate and support the cultural richness of the Asia-Pacific region.
A Feast for the Senses
For 27 years, participants have been enchanted by the rhythmic beats and graceful dances from the Islands of Fiji, Tahiti, Tonga, Hawaii, New Zealand, Samoa, and Guam. This year, we are thrilled to welcome a very special guest, Kap Tafiti Te’o, a legendary Polynesian artist and performer from the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii. Prepare to be wowed by Kap’s captivating cultural presentation and breathtaking Fire Knife Dances!
Island-Style Indulgence
Your taste buds are in for a treat with our delectable island menu:
- Roasted Pig
- Chammorro Chicken
- Sapasui Chop Suey
- Coconut Baked Fish
- Island Macaroni Salad
- Fresh Samoa Bread
- Fresh Vegetable Salad
- Steamed Rice
- Tongan Otai Drink and Fresh Fruits
Fun for the Whole Family
In addition to the delicious food and stunning performances, there will be arts and crafts making, exciting door prizes, and a variety of vendors selling traditional Polynesian wares. It’s a perfect day out for families to immerse themselves in the rich cultures of the Pacific Islands.
Get Your Tickets!
Grab your favorite Polynesian attire and join us for an unforgettable celebration! Tickets are on sale now:
100 per person
850 for a table of 8
12.50 for children aged 4-11
TICKETS: Please call 253-383-3900 or CLICK HERE, to purchase online.
Feel the island spirit and embrace the aloha vibe at APCC’s 27th Annual Polynesian Luau! See you there!
Leave a Reply