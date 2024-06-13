APCC’s 27th Annual Polynesian LUAU Fundraiser. Tickets available. – The Suburban Times

Saturday, August 31, 2024 • 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409

Aloha, Tacoma!

Asia Pacific Cultural Center is rolling out the grass mats and lighting the tiki torches for the 27th Annual Polynesian Luau! Mark your calendars because this year’s luau is set to be the most vibrant celebration yet. From dazzling performances to mouth-watering island cuisine, it’s a party you won’t want to miss!

Why This Luau is Special

The Polynesian Luau is APCC’s biggest and only fundraiser of the year, making it a crucial event for sustaining beloved community programs like the PLOT Youth Program, Cultural Program, Mental Health Program, Business Community Engagement Services, and Outreach Programs. It’s a heartwarming reunion where the community comes together to celebrate and support the cultural richness of the Asia-Pacific region.

A Feast for the Senses

For 27 years, participants have been enchanted by the rhythmic beats and graceful dances from the Islands of Fiji, Tahiti, Tonga, Hawaii, New Zealand, Samoa, and Guam. This year, we are thrilled to welcome a very special guest, Kap Tafiti Te’o, a legendary Polynesian artist and performer from the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie, Hawaii. Prepare to be wowed by Kap’s captivating cultural presentation and breathtaking Fire Knife Dances!

Island-Style Indulgence

Your taste buds are in for a treat with our delectable island menu:

Roasted Pig

Chammorro Chicken

Sapasui Chop Suey

Coconut Baked Fish

Island Macaroni Salad

Fresh Samoa Bread

Fresh Vegetable Salad

Steamed Rice

Tongan Otai Drink and Fresh Fruits

Fun for the Whole Family

In addition to the delicious food and stunning performances, there will be arts and crafts making, exciting door prizes, and a variety of vendors selling traditional Polynesian wares. It’s a perfect day out for families to immerse themselves in the rich cultures of the Pacific Islands.

Get Your Tickets!

Grab your favorite Polynesian attire and join us for an unforgettable celebration! Tickets are on sale now:

100 per person

850 for a table of 8

12.50 for children aged 4-11

TICKETS: Please call 253-383-3900 or CLICK HERE, to purchase online.

Feel the island spirit and embrace the aloha vibe at APCC’s 27th Annual Polynesian Luau! See you there!