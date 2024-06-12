Why it’s important to tell us about your financial accounts – The Suburban Times

Do you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI)? If so, you need to tell us about any financial accounts you own, alone or with someone else. That’s because SSI is a needs-based program, and eligibility is determined by your resources as well as your income. Examples of financial accounts include:

Checking, savings, and credit union accounts.

Christmas club accounts.

Certificates of deposit, also known as CDs.

Stocks and U.S. savings bonds.

What you need to tell us

You need to tell us about changes to your financial accounts or account balances to ensure you receive the correct SSI payment amount. Let us know if you:

Open a new account.

Close an account.

Add a joint owner to an existing account.

Increase your account balance over the SSI resource limit of: $2,000 for an individual $3,000 for a married couple living together and receiving SSI.



Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Accounts

ABLE programs allow people with disabilities to save money without losing important benefits, including SSI. We exclude ABLE accounts with balances less than $100,000 when determining SSI eligibility. To learn more about ABLE accounts, visit www.ssa.gov/ssi/spotlights/spot-able.html.

How to Report Changes to Your Financial Accounts

Call us toll free at 1-800-772-1213 ( TTY 1-800-325-0778 ), weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

( ), weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Contact your local Social Security office. You can find your local office at www.ssa.gov/locator.

Additional Information

For a complete list of SSI reporting responsibilities, please refer to the publication What You Need to Know When You Get SSI at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-11011.pdf.

