Weekend repairs coming to westbound Tacoma Narrows Bridge June 15-16 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Another section of the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge needs repair. The fix requires two consecutive days of lane closures on the span built in 1950 while crews address an emerging issue with an expansion joint in the bridge’s surface.

Lane closure details: 4 a.m. Saturday, June 15, to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16

Crews will close the two right, westbound lanes approaching the bridge.

Crews will also close the ramp from Jackson Avenue to westbound SR 16.

During the lane closures, the HOV lane will remain open to all travelers. The bridge remains safe for travel in the two open lanes.

The timing for lane closures on either span of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge can be complicated. While these lane closures will occur during Father’s Day weekend, the work must be done at that time to help keep the bridge in good working order.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews found cracks in a bridge joint on the 74-year-old westbound span during a recent inspection. This bridge joint is in a different location than the one that required emergency lane closures in May.

Once the expansion joint is repaired, crews will pour new concrete. The concrete needs time to cure, meaning travelers will see lane closures when there appears to be little or no activity in the work zone.

WSDOT needs help from travelers:

Add extra travel time to help prevent delays.

Consider combining or postponing discretionary trips.

Whenever near work zones, please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds; they’re there for your safety.

Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on WSDOT-maintained roads in Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.