Tacoma Youth Chorus Celebrates Spring and Graduating Seniors – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Youth Chorus Celebrates Spring and Graduating Seniors

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus.

Join the combined choirs of Tacoma Youth Chorus for our end-of-year showcase performance (Monday, June 17th, 2024, 7:00pm) in the beautiful setting of Lagerquist Concert Hall on the campus of Pacific Lutheran University. A much-beloved part of this event is our traditional TYC tribute to our graduating seniors. Please bring your family and friends to celebrate a year of accomplishments by these spectacular young singers!!

Tickets: $20 / $15 (senior, student, military, TYC alum)

Children under 5 are free – no ticket required.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at: www.tacomayouthchorus.org/celebration-in-song-2/

This concert is generously sponsored by the Pacific Lutheran University Department of Music.

