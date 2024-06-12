Plan for overnight lane closures on northbound I-5 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – People who use northbound Interstate 5 through South Tacoma overnight will want to plan extra travel time.
10 p.m. Thursday, June 13, until 4 a.m. Friday, June 14:
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 approaching South 56th Street will close.
- Ramps from South 56th Street to northbound I-5 will close.
The closure will allow Washington State Department of Transportation crews to make repairs to the driving surface of the roadway.
Whenever near work zones please:
- Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
- Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
- Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
- Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.
Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.
