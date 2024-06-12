Lakewood Baseball Playoff Report – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

The Playoffs! See the pictures with the championship rings…..bling!

8U Championship Playoff

Hornets 8, Bills 6 in the Semifinals on Friday, 6/7

The Hornets trailed by as many as four but came back to best the the Bills on Friday, 8-6.

The Hornets piled up 14 hits in the game. Charlie provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led the Hornets with a home run and three runs batted in. The number three hitter went 2-for-2 on the day. Max, Andrew B, Daniel, Charlie, and Zach P each collected two hits for the Hornets. The Hornets turned one double play in the game and didn’t commit a single error in the field. Max had the most chances in the field with seven.

The Bills accumulated 13 hits in the game. Ava P, Deyton, and Nolan C each collected two hits for the Bills. Aalani, Deyton, Kellen, Landen, Makiah, and Zion each drove in one run for the Bills.

Bulldozers 31, Diamondbacks 15 on Saturday morning, 6/8

Hornets 16, Bulldozers 6 on Saturday morning, 6/8: Championship Game

(Reporting by various, including Hornets’ member Andrew)

Oliver C. had a single in the top of the first driving home the first run for the Bulldozers. After Andrew got the first hit and score for the Hornets, Clara also got a hit and scored the final run of the first inning. Tyler got a single driving in two runs for the Hornets after fouling off 7 pitches. Charlie hit an infield home run allowing Abby H. and Owen I. to score, grabbing the Hornets 3 runs! Elsie got a double which allowed Daniel to score off his earlier single. The Hornets had 24 hits with Max, Owen, Andrew, and Charlie getting three hits each! Scarlett, Tyler, Daniel, Elsie, and Zach also got hits for the Hornets.

The Hornets were very solid on defense with Max, Charlie, and Owen creating the solid core. Overall the team just played solid baseball.

Max was awarded MVP for the game.

10U

Cyclones 7, Knights 0

Rainiers 6, Rivals 5

The Rivals went ahead by 1 in the 6th inning, but the Rainiers came back with 2 in the bottom of the inning to take the contest. The Rivals were led by doubles from Cedric and James B. James also pitched 4+ strong innings, including 7 strikeouts. Gavin had two hits for the Rivals. For the Rainiers, Ace, Brody and James all hit doubles, Tristan had a triple, and Brody struck out 10 over 4-2/3 innings of 4 hit/2 run ball.

12U Championship Game

The 12U Diamondbacks defeated the 12U Titans 12-11