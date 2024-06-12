Enjoy a Summer of Stories at the Pierce County Library System – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Fill the summer with stories from the Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading Program now through Aug. 31, 2024. Join reading challenges with activities, events, prizes and more. This fun, free program celebrates how people engage with stories through both reading and shared experiences.

Reading helps kids retain what they’ve learned during the school year and prepares them to achieve in the coming school year. The Pierce County Library’s Summer Reading Program challenges students of all ages to read every day and earn prizes such as books they can keep, thanks to the Pierce County Library Foundation.

“Research tells us that kids are more likely to develop reading skills and build a love of reading for enjoyment when they get to choose their own books,” explained Gretchen Caserotti, Pierce County Library System executive director. “Seeing other family members engage in reading or sharing stories also encourages kids to read and stay on their learning track when they return to school in the fall.”

The Summer Reading Program also offers events for the whole family. Some events include:

Summer Reading Kick-off

Celebrate the start of Summer Reading! All ages.

Friday, June 21, 3-5 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.

Wednesday, June 26, 5:30-7 p.m.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Monthly Zine Workshop

Make a zine! Explore paper projects, show off or learn new techniques, and build a zine community. Ages 13 and up.

Improv Inspired by Books with Bandit Theater

Enjoy a story from a children’s book and then participate in improv inspired by the story. Ages 5 and up.

Tuesday, June 25, 4-6 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Puppet Show – La Ratoncita Presumida/The Vain Little Mouse

Enjoy a bilingual (Spanish and English) experience featuring Venezuelan music! Presented by Pegasus Puppet Theatre. Ages 3-10.

Thursday, June 27, 11 a.m.-noon

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Rock-n-Read

Get your family reading and singing together with this part story time, part sing-a-long led by The Harmonica Pocket. Ages 2-10.

Lily Meade Author Talk and Writing Workshop

Receive writing advice from Lily Meade, local author of “The Shadow Sister.” Ages 13 and up. Registration required.

Thursday, June 27, 4-5:30 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Reading and Making Latinx Comics

Learn from local graphic novelist José Alaniz leads a presentation on the history of Latinx comics, followed by a workshop to create short comics. Ages 13 and up. Registration required.

Saturday, June 29, 2-4 p.m.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

How to Write Your Bestselling Nonfiction Book

Learn the nuts and bolts of writing a nonfiction book from author Dennis Bauer. Ages 13 and up.

Saturday, July 13, 2-3:30 p.m.

Lakewood History Museum, 6114 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood

Tales with Antonio Rocha

Experience tales from around the world with Antonio Rocha’s signature moves and sound effects. This will also include a story-telling workshop after the presentation. All ages.

Thursday, July 18, 5-7 p.m. Registration required.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Friday, July 19, 11 a.m.-noon

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Friday, July 19, 4-5 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Saturday, July 20, 1-2 p.m.

Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.

Find more events on the Library’s online calendar at mypcls.org/calendar. Additionally, the Library will make stops in local communities to bring library services, activities and free books to families.

Pick up a reading log for each member of the family at any Pierce County Library. This year’s artwork was created by local artist Angela Larsen. Larsen’s creation captures the different ways people engage with stories and celebrates the people and diverse communities served by the Pierce County Library.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors the Summer Reading Program., with support from D.V. and Ida J. McEachern Charitable Trust and the Florence B. Kilworth Foundation. All prizes available while supplies last.

Find booklists and learn more about the Summer Reading program at summerreading.pcls.us.