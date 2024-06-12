AmeriCorps Swap – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Over the past two months the Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity AmeriCorps members had the wonderful opportunity to do an “AmeriCorps swap” with the Bend, OR affiliate.

In April, we all went down to Bend and spent the week getting to know their splendid AmeriCorps team, with whom we became fast friends. The change of scenery with a new city and worksite boosted moral and created a great learning opportunity for us. We enjoyed sharing the knowledge and skills that we’ve acquired during our term to positively impact their site, while also experiencing what it’s like to be a volunteer on a Habitat site that wasn’t our own.

We had a blast with our time in Bend and excitedly welcomed them to our affiliate here in Tacoma this past month. We spent time on and off the worksite having fun and creating lasting memories.

Bonding with other AmeriCorps experiencing the highs and lows of the program was refreshing and rewarding. We cherished our time together and will forever remember it as one of the best parts of our term.

Director of Community Engagement Tracey Sorenson, who oversees Tacoma Habitat’s AmeriCorps program, adds “Both teams loved the opportunity to work together and to see how another affiliate operates. Susan in Bend and I hope to replicate it again next year.”