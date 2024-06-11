Lakewood to invest in Gravelly Lake Commons – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood intends to invest federal HOME Investment Partnership Act (HOME) and HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan Program (HOME ARP) funds into the redevelopment of 5516-5520 Fairlawn Dr. SW, Lakewood WA (a.k.a Gravelly Lake Commons), through grant agreement with Living Support Access Alliance (LASA). In compliance with 24 CFR 42.375, the City of Lakewood has public information regarding the demolition and replacement of the low-income housing units located at 5516 Fairlawn Dr. SW and 5520 Fairlawn Dr. SW, Lakewood WA. This information may be obtained by contacting Jeff Gumm at the City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, jgumm@cityoflakewood.us, or via phone at (253) 598-2489.

This public information is limited to a description of the proposed assisted activity; the location and number of dwelling units that will be demolished, project timeline, the location and number of dwelling units designated as replacement units for the project, the source of funding for the replacement units, and the basis for concluding that each replacement dwelling unit will remain a lower-income unit in accordance with HOME affordability period requirements as provided in 24 CFR 92.254.

Questions regarding occupancy of any of the replacement units shall also be directed to contacting Jeff Gumm at the City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, jgumm@cityoflakewood.us, or via phone at (253) 598-2489