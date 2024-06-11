Brew Five Three 2024: Craft Beers. Stunning Views. Live Music. – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA (June 6, 2024)— Tacoma’s outdoor summer beer and music festival is back for its 11th year and returns to the stunning outdoor venue, Chambers Creek Regional Park. Audiences aged 21 and above can attend the one-day festival on Saturday, August 10 from 12pm – 5pm. Featuring 30+ Northwest breweries pouring beer, cider, and mead, live entertainment (lineup announced in July), and local food vendors. Brew Five Three is dog-friendly!

Tickets for Brew Five Three are on sale now. Full admission tickets include a limited-edition tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Each token can be exchanged for a four-ounce tasting pour. Advance tickets are available through July 14 for $48. Regular tickets are $55 from July 15 – August 9. Tickets onsite are $60. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, and designated drivers ($10). Valid ID required for entry.

Parking is free. We recommend the use of transportation services like carpooling, rideshare, and especially designated drivers. Guests are encouraged to bring an empty, non-glass, refillable water bottle, as free drinking water will be provided.

Participating Breweries:

2 Towns Ciderhouse

7 Seas Brewing Company

Axis Meads

Bauman’s Cider

Echoes Brewing

Fierce County Cider

Ghostfish Brewing Company

ilk Beer

Incline Cider Company

Locust Cider

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Narrows Brewing Co

North 47 Brewing

Odd Otter Brewing Company

Offset Ciderworks

pFriem Family Brewers

Republic of Cider

Samuel Smith

Sig Brewing Company

Stemma Brewing

Silver City Brewery

Underberg USA

Vice Beer

Victor-23 Brewing

Whitewood Cider

Yonder Cider

Live Music:

Grit & Grain Podcast live from Brew Five Three

Full performance lineup to be announced in July 2024

The Food:

To buy tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 Yakima Ave., or go online at TacomaArtsLive.org.