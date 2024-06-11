Brew Five Three 2024: Craft Beers. Stunning Views. Live Music. – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA (June 6, 2024)— Tacoma’s outdoor summer beer and music festival is back for its 11th year and returns to the stunning outdoor venue, Chambers Creek Regional Park. Audiences aged 21 and above can attend the one-day festival on Saturday, August 10 from 12pm – 5pm. Featuring 30+ Northwest breweries pouring beer, cider, and mead, live entertainment (lineup announced in July), and local food vendors. Brew Five Three is dog-friendly!
Tickets for Brew Five Three are on sale now. Full admission tickets include a limited-edition tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Each token can be exchanged for a four-ounce tasting pour. Advance tickets are available through July 14 for $48. Regular tickets are $55 from July 15 – August 9. Tickets onsite are $60. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, and designated drivers ($10). Valid ID required for entry.
Parking is free. We recommend the use of transportation services like carpooling, rideshare, and especially designated drivers. Guests are encouraged to bring an empty, non-glass, refillable water bottle, as free drinking water will be provided.
Participating Breweries:
- 2 Towns Ciderhouse
- 7 Seas Brewing Company
- Axis Meads
- Bauman’s Cider
- Echoes Brewing
- Fierce County Cider
- Ghostfish Brewing Company
- ilk Beer
- Incline Cider Company
- Locust Cider
- Lucky Envelope Brewing
- Narrows Brewing Co
- North 47 Brewing
- Odd Otter Brewing Company
- Offset Ciderworks
- pFriem Family Brewers
- Republic of Cider
- Samuel Smith
- Sig Brewing Company
- Stemma Brewing
- Silver City Brewery
- Underberg USA
- Vice Beer
- Victor-23 Brewing
- Whitewood Cider
- Yonder Cider
Live Music:
Grit & Grain Podcast live from Brew Five Three
Full performance lineup to be announced in July 2024
The Food:
- Brew Dog
- Corndoggery
- Jack’s Savory Pie Co
- Just a Pizza My Mind
- South 2 West Boiled Peanuts
- Stacks Burgers
- Uncle Mike’s Filipino Comfort Foods
To buy tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 Yakima Ave., or go online at TacomaArtsLive.org.
Leave a Reply