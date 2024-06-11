APCC Celebrates AANHPI Heritage Month with Hosting and Participating at Over 20 Events in a Busy May – The Suburban Times

May was a whirlwind of events and activities at APCC, celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
May 4th – Korea Day at APCC
Participants immersed themselves in Korean culture by making and tasting traditional foods, enjoying performances by K-Pop dancers, and experiencing lively Korean music. The martial arts demonstration was a high-energy highlight. Other activities included paper folding, gourd painting, a Dalgona demonstration, games, Dong Yang Hwa painting and writing, and a traditional Samulnori performance.
Click here for photo album 1 of Korea Day. Click here for album 2.
May 2nd, 10th, 17th, and the 31st – Clover Park High School Heritage Festival
Clover Park High School students celebrated AANHPI Heritage Month with a vibrant cultural experience. Held in the school’s gym, the event featured daily cultural performances, demonstrations, martial arts, food, cultural booths, and traditional costumes, all embodying the spirit of AANHPI Heritage Month.
Cultures represented at the Clove Park High School:
May 2nd – Samoa, Thailand, Fiji, Lao, Cambodia, and Pohnpei
May 10th – Lao, Lao-Khmu, China, Korea, India, Tahiti, Malaysia, and Tonga
May 17th – Philippines, Singapore, Pakistan, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Japan
May 31st – Micronesia, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Okinawa, Guam, Indonesia, and Mongolia
Click here for a photo album of Laos at Clover Park High School.
May 17th – Ori Tahiti Workshop at APCC
Participants danced, laughed, and connected with Tahitian culture in a workshop hosted by Kaua’s Quuenga. They learned the basics of Ori Tahiti dancing, a beautiful, challenging, and energetic cultural dance that worked their quads, arms, and core.
Click here for a photo album of the Ori Tahiti Workshop
May 18th – The Joyful Culture of India at Blix Elementary
For three hours, attendees experienced the vibrant culture of India through traditional dance performances. Highlights included Odissi by Urvasi Dance, folk dance by Chennai Beats, Bharatanatyam by Nrityala School of Dance, and folk dances of Bengal by La-Bonyo. Booths offered hands-on activities, aromatherapy, spice making, painting, and delicious foods. The event concluded with a yoga session by Ramya Dushyanth, ending with a serene Namaste.
Click here for a photo album of India.
May 21st – China Workshop at APCC
Participants had a fun and delicious time at the China Workshop, learning to make Chinese dumplings and enjoying the results. They also explored Chinese culture through traditional dances, making it an enjoyable and educational experience for all.
Click here for a photo album of the China Workshop.
May 25th – The Culture of Okinawa at APCC
Emceed by the lively and entertaining Mia Slattum, this event celebrated Okinawan culture with music, videos, and fascinating facts about Okinawa. Highlights included a Taiko and dance segment and an Okinawa Karate demonstration, with many audience members participating in karate form exercises. Learning to make traditional rice balls was both fun and tasty, adding to the variety of activities available during the event.
Click here for a photo album of Okinawa.
APCC showcased cultural performances at numerous AANHPI Heritage celebrations at the following locations:
- May 2nd – Columbia Junior High
- May 3rd – Spanaway Lake High School
- May 9th – Green River Community College
- May 11th – City of Lacey
- May 16th – Madigan Hospital (JBLM)
- May 16th – Auburn Site Diversity Event
- May 17th – Alderwood Middle School
- May 17th – Mount Rainier High School
- May 20th – Health Department – Tacoma
- May 22nd – Joint Base Lewis-McChord
- May 23rd – Rainier DSHS
- May 24th – IKIGAI – The Art of Living/Blue Zone – Tacoma
- May 28th – Dessie Evans Elementary School
- May 29th – HAPPEN Event – Labor and Industries – Tumwater
