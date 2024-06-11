APCC Celebrates AANHPI Heritage Month with Hosting and Participating at Over 20 Events in a Busy May – The Suburban Times

May was a whirlwind of events and activities at APCC, celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

May 4th – Korea Day at APCC

Participants immersed themselves in Korean culture by making and tasting traditional foods, enjoying performances by K-Pop dancers, and experiencing lively Korean music. The martial arts demonstration was a high-energy highlight. Other activities included paper folding, gourd painting, a Dalgona demonstration, games, Dong Yang Hwa painting and writing, and a traditional Samulnori performance.

Click here for photo album 1 of Korea Day. Click here for album 2.

May 2nd, 10th, 17th, and the 31st – Clover Park High School Heritage Festival

Clover Park High School students celebrated AANHPI Heritage Month with a vibrant cultural experience. Held in the school’s gym, the event featured daily cultural performances, demonstrations, martial arts, food, cultural booths, and traditional costumes, all embodying the spirit of AANHPI Heritage Month.

Cultures represented at the Clove Park High School:

May 2nd – Samoa, Thailand, Fiji, Lao, Cambodia, and Pohnpei

May 10th – Lao, Lao-Khmu, China, Korea, India, Tahiti, Malaysia, and Tonga

May 17th – Philippines, Singapore, Pakistan, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Japan

May 31st – Micronesia, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Okinawa, Guam, Indonesia, and Mongolia

Click here for a photo album of Laos at Clover Park High School.

May 17th – Ori Tahiti Workshop at APCC

Participants danced, laughed, and connected with Tahitian culture in a workshop hosted by Kaua’s Quuenga. They learned the basics of Ori Tahiti dancing, a beautiful, challenging, and energetic cultural dance that worked their quads, arms, and core.

Click here for a photo album of the Ori Tahiti Workshop

May 18th – The Joyful Culture of India at Blix Elementary

For three hours, attendees experienced the vibrant culture of India through traditional dance performances. Highlights included Odissi by Urvasi Dance, folk dance by Chennai Beats, Bharatanatyam by Nrityala School of Dance, and folk dances of Bengal by La-Bonyo. Booths offered hands-on activities, aromatherapy, spice making, painting, and delicious foods. The event concluded with a yoga session by Ramya Dushyanth, ending with a serene Namaste.

Click here for a photo album of India.

May 21st – China Workshop at APCC

Participants had a fun and delicious time at the China Workshop, learning to make Chinese dumplings and enjoying the results. They also explored Chinese culture through traditional dances, making it an enjoyable and educational experience for all.

Click here for a photo album of the China Workshop.

May 25th – The Culture of Okinawa at APCC

Emceed by the lively and entertaining Mia Slattum, this event celebrated Okinawan culture with music, videos, and fascinating facts about Okinawa. Highlights included a Taiko and dance segment and an Okinawa Karate demonstration, with many audience members participating in karate form exercises. Learning to make traditional rice balls was both fun and tasty, adding to the variety of activities available during the event.

Click here for a photo album of Okinawa.

APCC showcased cultural performances at numerous AANHPI Heritage celebrations at the following locations: