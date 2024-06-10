Young at Heart Players presents Oklahoma – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Staci Ellis.

80 years ago, Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein combined their talents to write their first musical together, which would become the forerunner of an era of musicals called the Golden age of musical Theatre.

After three revisions on Boadway this show has won several awards and honors and is one of the greatest musicals ever written. Set in rural Oklahoma territory, it tells the stories of Curly McClain. Laurey William, Ado Annie Carnes and Will Parker who are deciding their destinies. The territory was occupied by farmers, Ranchers and Cowboys wh oworked together to become the great state of Oklahoma in 1907.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse Young at Hearts Players will be telling this age-old story and singing the beautiful classic songs from this musical on June 14 at 7:30pm, June 15 at 7:30, pm and June 16 at 2:00pm.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of America’s favorite musicals.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tacoma Musical box office or at https://tacomamusicalplayhouse.csstix.com or at the box office at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA.