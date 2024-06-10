 Young at Heart Players presents Oklahoma – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Young at Heart Players presents Oklahoma

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Staci Ellis.

80 years ago, Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein combined their talents to write their first musical together, which would become the forerunner of an era of musicals called the Golden age of musical Theatre.

After three revisions on Boadway this show has won several awards and honors and is one of the greatest musicals ever written. Set in rural Oklahoma territory, it tells the stories of Curly McClain. Laurey William, Ado Annie Carnes and Will Parker who are deciding their destinies. The territory was occupied by farmers, Ranchers and Cowboys wh oworked together to become the great state of Oklahoma in 1907.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse Young at Hearts Players will be telling this age-old story and singing the beautiful classic songs from this musical on June 14 at 7:30pm, June 15 at 7:30, pm and June 16 at 2:00pm.  

Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of America’s favorite musicals.  

Tickets can be purchased at the Tacoma Musical box office or at https://tacomamusicalplayhouse.csstix.com or at the box office at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

2024 Hudson Bay Heritage Days BBQ Cook Off

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *