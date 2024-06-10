 Two Alarm Commercial Fire in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Two Alarm Commercial Fire in Lakewood

At approximately 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to a commercial fire at 11521 Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood. This building houses an event center, where crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke, then quickly called for a second alarm.

Firefighters began with an offensive attack, but due to safety concerns and fire conditions, had to evacuate the building and move to a defensive strategy. There were no occupants in the event center at the time of the fire and there are no injuries reported.

Pierce Transit provided a bus to temporarily shelter residents of a nearby apartment complex due to the concerns of smoke. Both directions of Bridgeport Way SW were closed for the duration of this incident and the fire is currently under investigation.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the incident, including Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Tacoma Fire Department and JBLM, plus additional agencies who covered 9-1-1 throughout West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s jurisdiction.

