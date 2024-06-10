Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Curran Apple Orchard Park – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah Witherup.

Young and old alike are invited to spend Sunday, July 21, at the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Dr. W.) tending to their teddy bears (or other favorite stuffed animals). From 1 to 4 p.m., they can get their bears checked out at the teddy bear health clinic, hear teddy bear stories, and do some teddy bear yoga. Pack a picnic lunch for you and your teddy (or teddies), enjoy music live music, and march in the Parade of Bears.

This free event is produced by Dance Theatre Northwest and sponsored by local citizens, businesses, and organizations. For complete details and updates, visit www.DTNW.org or the Teddy Bears’ Picnic Facebook Event Page.