TAPCO Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Frederickson Branch – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – TAPCO Credit Union is excited to announce the groundbreaking of its new full-service branch in Frederickson, WA. This event marks a significant milestone in TAPCO’s 90-year history and exemplifies the organization’s ongoing commitment to the community of Tacoma and Pierce County.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on June 6, 2024, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the future site of the TAPCO Frederickson Branch, located at 5320 176th St E, Tacoma, WA 98446. The event will feature light refreshments in celebration of community and growth.

In his speech, TAPCO Credit Union CEO Justin Martin expressed deep gratitude and pride in this momentous occasion. He then acknowledged the traditional homelands of the Puyallup and Nisqually Tribes and the broader Coast Salish tribes, recognizing their enduring stewardship of the land. “This land acknowledgment is one small step toward true allyship, and we commit to uplifting the voices, experiences, and histories of the Indigenous people of this land and beyond,” said Martin.

Reflecting on TAPCO’s journey since its founding in 1934, Martin highlighted the credit union’s growth from its humble beginnings under the stairs of the Old City Hall in downtown Tacoma. He emphasized TAPCO’s resilience, innovation, and unwavering community spirit throughout its history, noting that while the name has evolved, the dedication to members and the community has remained steadfast.

Celebrating the groundbreaking of the new Frederickson Branch, Martin remarked, “This branch is not just a symbol of growth and progress; it is a testament to the enduring strength of TAPCO and the communities we serve.” Designed to be a community hub, the new location will include a dedicated community space, embodying TAPCO’s commitment to grow alongside the Frederickson area.

Martin extended heartfelt thanks to Momentum Inc. and Helix Design Group for their invaluable contributions to the project. “As we embark on this new chapter in our history, let us do so with gratitude for our past, excitement for our future, and a renewed dedication to serving the needs of our members and our community,” he concluded.