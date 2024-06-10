 Pierce County Library Board continues financial oversight training and addresses other topics – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library Board continues financial oversight training and addresses other topics

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, June 12, 3:30 p.m., regularmeeting,the Boardwill get financial oversight training, discuss taking down the previous Lakewood Pierce County Library, hear progress on the interim Lakewood Library, review policies, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Certified Public Accountant Christine Smith will give the second of a two-part training of financial oversight for governing boards. The training will further trustees’ understanding and confidence in their role as financial stewards of the public’s investment in the Library System.

At the meeting, Library administrators will update the Board on the schedule to demolish the previous Lakewood Library. In addition, administrators will give a progress update on constructing the interim Lakewood Library. In May, workers completed applying drywall, painting walls and installing ceiling tiles and flooring. In June, contractors will begin putting in furniture and fixtures.

Also at the meeting, the Board will continue its review to update policies. At the June meeting, Library administrators will introduce updates to the using internet in libraries policy, discuss updates to the fiscal management policy, and review updates to the programs and displays policy as well as the public meeting room policy.

For more informationhttps://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

