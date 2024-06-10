Lakewood seeking bids for Lake Steilacoom Bridge Repair – The Suburban Times

Lake Steilacoom Bridge Repair- City of Lakewood Project No.: 302.0004

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 18, 2024, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the American Lake Conference Room shortly thereafter.

This contract provides for the construction of:

Repair of timber pile caps and stringers on the Lake Steilacoom Bridge.

and all other work necessary to complete the project as specified and shown in the Contract Documents.

Online Advertisement – Plans, specifications, addenda, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “City of Lakewood, WA.” Bidders can “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda.

The City of Lakewood, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award.

The City of Lakewood, in accordance with Section 504 if the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in any of its programs activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by contacting Troy Pokswinski at (253) 983-7729.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to waive informalities in the bidding, accept a proposal of the lowest responsible bidder, reject any or all bids, republish the call for bids, revise or cancel the work, or require the work to be done in another way if the best interest of the City is served.