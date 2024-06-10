74 Arts, Culture, Heritage, and Science Organizations Funded by Tacoma Creates for 2024-2025 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Creates Advisory Board (TCAB) has approved contracts for the 2024-2025 funding cycle totaling approximately $5.9 million, for 74 local non-profit organizations whose primary purpose is to advance or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and science.

The vital cultural ecosystem supported by Tacoma Creates ranges from small, volunteer-led community programs to major downtown museums. All are vital to our local economy and to creating opportunities for community engagement and connection. Tacoma Creates supports a wide array of public programming, including all ages and youth education. This creative support underscores the City of Tacoma’s commitment to equitable and inclusive access for people throughout Tacoma.

“Our community chose to invest in the cultural sector, and the return on this investment over the past several years has been terrific,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “With Tacoma Creates funding, organizations are better able to develop new programming, expand our local community’s access to experiences, deliver amazing learning and engagement opportunities for young people, and attract visitors to our vibrant city.”

“For the second year in a row, the number of contracts we are able to offer has grown by approximately 15 percent, and the majority of this growth is in supporting smaller and/or newer cultural organizations,” said Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Chair Brian Robinson. “One of Tacoma Creates’ primary funding goals is to support programming by and for culturally or ethnically specific communities, and we are thrilled to support these community-led organizations that reflect the diverse cultures, backgrounds, and ethnicities that enrich our great city.”

“People in Tacoma will have even more cultural events and youth education programs to enjoy in the year ahead, and the cultural organizations providing these events and programs will have resources to sustain and improve their operations,” said Tacoma Creates Program Manager Lisa Jaret. “The public funding that comes through Tacoma Creates translates to enhanced community vibrancy, engaging opportunities for shared experiences and enhanced learning, as well as more creative sector jobs, and significant economic impact for our city.”

The 74 organizations that will receive 2024-2025 Tacoma Creates funding are:

Alchemy Skateboarding

Arts First

Arts Impact

Asia Pacific Cultural Center

Barefoot Collective

Breaker Gallery

Buffalo Soldiers Museum

Capoeira Vida

Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation

Communities for a Healthy Bay

Das Biest Performance Project

Esperanza Móvil Family Resource Center

Fab-5

Fablab Nonprofit

Foss Waterway Seaport

Golden Bamboo Senior Vietnamese Women’s Group

Greentrike

Guma’ Imahe

Hilltop Artists

Job Carr Cabin Museum

Khmer Language Arts and Culture Academy

Kikaha O Ke Kai Outrigger Canoe Club

Latinx Unidos of the South Sound

LeMay – America’s Car Museum

Mi Centro

Museum of Glass

Music & Heart in Wright Park

Northwest Sinfonietta

Oasis Youth Center

Pacific Northwest Dance Foundation

Permaculture Lifestyle Institute

Puget Sound Revels

Queer Northwest

RAIN Incubator

Rainbow Center

Real Art Tacoma

Remakery

Sixth Ave Business District

South Sound Choir Academy

Southeast Asian Comedy Collective (SEA Comedy)

Spaceworks Tacoma

Swan Creek Art Academy

Symphony Tacoma

Tacoma Art Museum

Tacoma Arts Live

Tacoma Boat Builders

Tacoma City Association of Colored Women’s Clubs

Tacoma Concert Band

Tacoma Light Trail

Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Music Academy

Tacoma Music Collaborative

Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Tacoma Opera

Tacoma Photo Center

Tacoma Refugee Choir

Tacoma Sister Cities

Tacoma Tree Foundation

Tacoma Urban Land Trust

Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.)

Tacoma Youth Symphony Association

Tacoma Youth Theatre

Tahoma Indian Center

Ted Brown Music Outreach

The Darkroom Project

The Grand Cinema

The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra

The Night Media Foundation

The Puget Sounds

The World Affairs Council of Tacoma

Toolbox Laboratories

Vision Step Team

WayOut Kids

Write253

The Tacoma Creates 2024-2025 funding cycle covers programming that occurs between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

Tacoma Creates is a voter-approved initiative to increase access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences throughout Tacoma by reducing barriers to access and expanding offerings, particularly for underserved youth. Tacoma Creates is a program of the Arts & Cultural Vitality Division of the City’s Community and Economic Development Department. Since 2020 Tacoma Creates has provided over $19 million in funding to cultural organizations, these organizations have produced nearly 4,000 programs and events, counting over 3 million participants.

For more information on Tacoma Creates, including the Tacoma Creates Events Calendar, please visit tacomacreates.org.