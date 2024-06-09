 Iceland – A trip of a lifetime! – The Suburban Times

Iceland – A trip of a lifetime!

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.

On January 22, 2024 a group of hardy adventure seekers from the Tacoma Photographic Society (TPS) embarked on a trip of a lifetime to experience the wonders of winter in Iceland. Join Judi Kubes, Doug Hall, Bruce Severeid, Megan Pratt, Heather Curbow and Cherise Smith on Wednesday, June 12, at the University Place Library starting at 6:30pm.

View incredible images, hear stories and learn Icelandic trip planning tips!

The library is located at 3609 Market Place W in University Place (36th and Bridgeport). Free parking is available underneath the library building.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

