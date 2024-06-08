WSDOT’s Gray Notebook for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 now online – The Suburban Times

WSDOT’s quarterly performance report, the Gray Notebook for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, is now available in its interactive format. While numerous performance measures are reported throughout the GNB, highlights from this analysis include:

WSDOT and its partners have recorded over 25,000 safe wildlife crossings since the first stage of Snoqualmie Pass East Project was completed in 2014

Amtrak Cascades ridership increased 75% to approximately 746,000 passengers in 2023 compared to around 427,000 in 2022

From 2022 to 2023, the agencywide recordable incident rate at WSDOT remained unchanged at 4.1 per 100 workers

WSDOT’s Electronic Screening System helped the trucking industry avoid almost 280,000 travel hours and $36.9 million in operating costs in 2023 with increases of 8.9% and 4.8% over 2022, respectively

WSDOT actively monitored 87 wetland compensation sites on 918 acres in 2023

WSDOT’s Incident Response provided $33.0 million in economic benefit in the first quarter of 2024

Washington State Ferries completed 35,181 (99.0%) of its 35,535 regularly scheduled trips in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024

WSDOT advertised 33 Pre-Existing Funds projects during the quarter

Feel free to share this message with staff and colleagues and, if you have comments and suggestions, please contact Sreenath Gangula, Assistant Director, Performance Management, at (360) 705-6888 (Sreenath.Gangula@wsdot.wa.gov) or Joe Irwin, Performance Reporting Manager, at (360) 561-3083 (Joe.Irwin@wsdot.wa.gov).