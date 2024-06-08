Unleash Your Pet’s Star Potential for a Good Cause – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s “Star Search Photo Contest” is open for pet photo submissions and voting through June 19.

Pet photos can be entered into one of three categories: Dapper Dog, Fabulous Feline, or Classy Critter. Winners will be decided by popular vote. The top four vote-earning dogs and cats, along with the top two vote-earning critters, will be professionally photographed and featured on one of the shelter’s transport vans.

Additionally, the first-place dog, cat, and critter will be featured on limited-release shelter merchandise.

“If you think your pet’s pictures are too cute to be only in your phone or on social media, this is the perfect opportunity to show them off while supporting pets in need,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The shelter’s transport van travels across Washington, transferring animals to and from partnering rescues and veterinary facilities for specialty treatments, serving pets in the community through Vaccine and Wellness Clinics, and delivering food and supplies via the shelter’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry.

In 2023, the shelter’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry distributed over 90,000 pounds of pet food to more than 7,000 community pets. Additionally, the shelter’s Vaccine and Wellness Clinic provided vaccines, microchips, and preventative wellness services to over 560 pets from families facing financial hardship. In the first five months of 2024, the monthly clinic has assisted over 550 pets.

There is a $20 entry fee for each photo, and members of the public can cast votes for $1 per vote, with a $5 voting minimum. All funds generated through the “Star Search Photo Contest” will go toward the care of thousands of homeless pets that seek refuge at the shelter every year.

“Every entry and vote helps provide essential care and services to the pets we serve at the shelter and in our community,” adds Taulbee.

For contest details, to enter your pet, and vote online, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane.