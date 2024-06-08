Symphony Tacoma Welcomes New Executive Director, Jenni Warren – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Symphony Tacoma.

After a national search, Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenni Warren as its new Executive Director. Warren, who previously served as the Executive Director of the Idaho State-Civic Symphony in Pocatello, Idaho, and the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra in Fairbanks, Alaska, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to her new role in Tacoma.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jenni to Tacoma and look forward to working with her to support our mission of building community through music,” said Symphony Tacoma Board President Rick Meeder. “We believe Jenni has the skills, experience, and attributes to lead Symphony Tacoma forward into a new era of growth and relevance.”

Warren’s career is marked by a dedication to the arts and enhancing the cultural landscape through music. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving organizational growth, increasing audience outreach, and securing financial sustainability for orchestras in previous positions.

“It is an honor and a privilege to accept the role of Executive Director for Symphony Tacoma,” said Warren. “I’m excited to join such a vibrant and talented community dedicated to the transformative power of music. I look forward to working with the exceptional musicians, staff, and supporters to continue the Symphony’s tradition of excellence.

“As we move forward, my goal is to foster a deeper connection with our audience and the broader community. We will explore new and exciting ways to bring the joy and inspiration of symphonic music to people of all ages and backgrounds. Together, we will ensure that Symphony Tacoma remains a cornerstone of cultural enrichment and a source of pride for our region.”

Symphony Tacoma is confident that under Warren’s leadership, the orchestra will continue to thrive and expand its reach, ensuring that symphonic music remains an integral part of Tacoma’s cultural fabric.

ABOUT SYMPHONY TACOMA:

Mission: Build Community Through Music. To enrich and inspire our audience through artistically vibrant live performances. Engage and connect with our diverse community through innovative programming, effective education programs and accessible events.

Symphony Tacoma is a dynamic professional orchestra composed of local musicians dedicated to making great music accessible to all. Led by Music Director Sarah Ioannides, the orchestra is committed to engaging, educating, and inspiring the community through transformative musical experiences. www.symphonytacoma.org