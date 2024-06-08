Picky Eater? Free Monthly Nutrition Classes at Mary Bridge Children’s – The Suburban Times

Submitted by MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

Discover a straightforward approach to family meals with helpful tools designed to simplify mealtimes. Trade food fights for confidence, as you gain strategies to nurture your child’s feeding journey and gain trust in their ability to grow as they learn to feed themselves well.

Pediatric registered dietitians from MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s hold two separate nutrition classes on the second Tuesday of each month at 10am. Classes are geared towards how best to feed your child and family; especially for those picky eaters needing support.

Taught techniques are grounded in the 5 Keys to Feeding Well and aligned with Ellyn Satter’s Division of Responsibility, and applicable to all families regardless of income or culture. The classes are less than an hour and will include a short time for questions. Classes run 30-45 minutes and are recommended for caregivers of children ages 9 months to 5 years, but all are welcome to attend.

The next class is at 10am on Tuesday, June 11. To register at Mary Bridge Children’s website, click here.