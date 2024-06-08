Breaking Our Mold – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse in association with Ghost Light Theatricals and Florida Theatrical Association are proud to present Breaking Our Mold – Cabaret And Conversation: Up Close.

The creation of these cabaret performances utilizes a unique process where artists explore why they chose theatre, how the theatrical world sees them, and ultimately how they see themselves. The collaborative nature of the process has created space to share stories and insights from each individual’s personal experiences on their theatrical journey.

This inaugural cabaret will feature performances by three artists and the evening will end with an opportunity to talk with the artists and ask questions about their individual journey, as well as the process as a whole. Our first three artists are Cherry Gonzalez, Safin Karim and Sharry O’Hare. The Musical Supervisor and Arranger is Safin Karim with Elijah Bellis serving as accompanist.

Each participant is building their cabaret with the group’s input, support, and dramaturgical/directorial eye, and Lakewood Playhouse is honored to support this talented, unique, and diverse group of artists in sharing their experiences through stories and song.

“We plan to expand this season into an ongoing initiative in hopes of not only sharing as many voices and experiences as possible, but also to offer a space to engage in conversation about the individual behind the artist while showcasing the immense talents of the artists in our community.” – Joseph C. Walsh

The performance will take place at Lakewood Playhouse on Thursday, June 13th at 7:00pm. All tickets are $20. Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or click here to book your tickets.