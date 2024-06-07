 June News from the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

June News from the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Rikki McGee.

As the summer approaches, the Pierce County Chambers-Clover Watershed Council (CCWC) invites you to participate and review our resources and activities. Our theme this year is urbanization and its Impact on our watershed. You can read articles in our blog and listen to speakers who address timely topics at our monthly meetings to learn more. We need your participation and input!

Read and subscribe to our blog, http://cloverchamberscreekwatershedcouncil.blog

  • Urbanization & Our Watershed Overview
  • Urbanization, Water Quality, and Trash: Making the 5 Rs a Priority
  • What We Can Do: Promoting Trees in an Urbanized Watershed

Check out our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/www.co.pierce.wa.us. If you have questions or want to share information, please share here!

Join us for our next monthly meeting on June 12, 2024, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM at https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/92561754935

To find out more about the CCWC and access resources – including recordings of meetings – go to https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1860/Chambers—Clover-Watershed-Council.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *