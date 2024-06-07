Community Satisfaction Survey – The Suburban Times

The City has created and released its Community Satisfaction Survey. In the coming weeks, randomly selected households within the City should expect a survey mailed to them. The survey includes a list of questions about City services, such as public safety, quality of life, customer service, and other related topics. If you are a resident and receive this survey in the mail, please take a moment to complete it and send it back. The results of the survey help the City with its Strategic Planning process and also gain an understanding of City service satisfaction from residents.

Following the household survey, the City will open the survey online to the entire community. The online survey is anticipated to be widely available in the summer. For questions about the survey, please contact Tulika Makharia at 253-841-5500 or via email

Please note that the City is using a third-party company called ETC Institute to distribute the survey. Residents may see an out-of-state return address on the survey. This is normal, and the survey is an official City publication.