 Community Satisfaction Survey – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Community Satisfaction Survey

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City has created and released its Community Satisfaction Survey. In the coming weeks, randomly selected households within the City should expect a survey mailed to them. The survey includes a list of questions about City services, such as public safety, quality of life, customer service, and other related topics. If you are a resident and receive this survey in the mail, please take a moment to complete it and send it back. The results of the survey help the City with its Strategic Planning process and also gain an understanding of City service satisfaction from residents.

Following the household survey, the City will open the survey online to the entire community. The online survey is anticipated to be widely available in the summer. For questions about the survey, please contact Tulika Makharia at 253-841-5500 or via email

Please note that the City is using a third-party company called ETC Institute to distribute the survey. Residents may see an out-of-state return address on the survey. This is normal, and the survey is an official City publication.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *