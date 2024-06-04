Ten Positions Available on Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma (MYCT) is currently seeking youth, grades six through 12, to fill 10 positions, including the MYCT Chair, MYCT Vice Chair, and Chair and Vice Chair of the following committees:

Environmental Health

Social Health

Education, Arts, and Culture

Justice and Safety

The MYCT is organized into four committees that guide the work it wants to do in Tacoma. Each is led by a Chair and Co-Chair elected by their respective committee and are coordinated by the MYCT Chair and MYCT Vice Chair. Any student in middle or high school is eligible to apply so long as they either live or attend school in Tacoma and have a desire to serve the Tacoma community.

“As we approach the upcoming elections for the Mayor’s Youth Commission, I want to emphasize the crucial role our young people play right now in shaping the future of our community. Youth voices bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the table,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Youth involvement in government is not just beneficial, it’s essential for building a vibrant, inclusive, and forward-thinking society. I encourage all eligible youth to make their voices heard and get involved with the Mayor’s Youth Commission, whether they want to run for a leadership role or join the general assembly.”

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information regarding the MYCT – including application details — is available here.



Applications must be submitted by June 15, 2024. Community members with questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents can contact Anna Le at ale@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5000.