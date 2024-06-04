 Steilacoom High’s Eva Clapp Receives WASA Student Leadership Award – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom High’s Eva Clapp Receives WASA Student Leadership Award

Steilacoom Historical School District’s (SHSD) Eva Clapp was a recipient of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) Region 111 Student Leadership Award.

The award recognizes outstanding student leaders who have created or played a significant leadership role in initiatives or programs that promote access, equity, or social justice in their school and community.

Steilacoom High School junior Eva Clapp exhibits natural leadership in her role as an ASB executive. Eva also takes multiple AP classes and played an instrumental role in the school’s Winter Wish program, which seeks to help students in need over the holidays. She is also a gifted photographer and writer.  Steilacoom High School Principal Jake Tyrrell shared, “Eva is truly a fine example of service before self.”

